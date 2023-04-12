Gérard Depardieu Accused of Sexually Inappropriate Behavior By 13 Women

Acclaimed French actor Gérard Depardieu faces allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior by 13 women who spoke to the French investigative news website Médiapart.

Médiapart published its report on Wednesday, April 12, which details accusations linked to several films and series between 2004 and 2022, including the comedy Big House, the period biopic Dumas, and the Netflix crime series Marseille. The accusations include cases of groping, obscene comments, and inappropriate acts while on set.

Depardieu’s lawyers at the Paris-based law firm Cabinet Temime said the actor denies any criminal behavior and also stated that the Médiapart report appears to be based on “very subjective assessments and/or moral judgments.”

Médiapart said that the report was the result of a months-long investigation, in which they spoke to 13 women and contacted 20 producers and directors involved in the productions where the incidents are said to have taken place. Of those 20 contacted, 11 responded, with all but one saying they hadn’t seen or been made aware of the alleged behavior.

Fabien Onteniente, director of Depardieu-starring Disco (2008) and Turf (2013), said while he hadn’t seen anything himself, he was warned by his casting director that the actor was “getting heavy with the girls.” When he heard similar allegations on the set of Turf, Onteniente told the magazine he confronted Depardieu and told him to stop.

Many of the accusations included touching and groping of young actresses, make-up artists, or technical staff, as well as making lewd sexual remarks and “persistent groaning noises.” The report states that most crew members brushed these instances off as “It’s okay, it’s [just] Gérard!”

This isn’t the first time Depardieu has been accused of sexually inappropriate behavior. In 2020, the Life of Pi actor was charged with rape after French actress Charlotte Arnould accused him of raping and sexually assaulting her twice at his Paris mansion in 2018. The case is currently going through the French courts after attempts at getting the charges overturned were denied.