How will Barry end? We’ll start getting the answer to that with the first two episodes this week (April 16 on HBO), with Barry (Bill Hader) in prison after Gene (Henry Winkler) turned him in. What else could top our list? That same night on HBO, we’ll see the aftermath of that major death just three episodes into the final season of Succession (up from #7 last week).

Over on streaming, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (April 14 on Prime Video) returns for its fifth and final season, and as Rachel Brosnahan promised TV Insider, “Midge’s star [will] rise.” Meanwhile, The Last Thing He Told Me (April 14 on Apple TV+) brings Alias‘ Jennifer Garner and Victor Garber back together in the series about a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter to find the truth behind why her husband mysteriously disappeared.

Grey’s Anatomy (two episodes on April 13 on ABC) says goodbye to another doctor, with Maggie (Kelly McCreary) leaving Seattle. And Abbott Elementary (April 12 on ABC) brings in Taraji P. Henson as Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) mother.

Nothing else returns to the list from last week.

