CMT Music Awards, NCAA Final Four, ‘SNL’ Gets Schooled, More ‘Succession’ Dirty Dealing

John Shearer/Getty for CMT

CMT Music Awards

8/7c

SUNDAY: Austin’s favorite son Gary Clark Jr. performs a tribute to late Texas blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughn in one of many musical highlights during the annual awards fest, airing live for the first time from Austin’s Moody Center. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are the hosts and participate in the roster of talent performing on stage, with highlights including a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd (on the 50th anniversary of their debut album and following the passing of the last surviving founding member, Gary Rossington) featuring Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash and Warren Haynes joined by LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd as “The Honkettes.” Shania Twain receives the third-ever “CMT Equal Play Award,” with more headliners including Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Tyler Hubbard, and collaborations of The Black Crowes with Darius Rucker and Gwen Stefani with Carly Pearce.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: Though not unprecedented, it’s still rare for a star from a competing network to be tapped to guest-host this venerable comedy institution. But Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary is that popular, and that good. With an Emmy (for writing), SAG Award, Television Critics Association Award, Golden Globe and NAACP Image Award among other accolades, Brunson hosts SNL for the first time, joined by first-time musical guest Lil Yachty.

HBO

Succession

9/8c

SUNDAY: His kids “the Munsters” may have outbid him for a rival media company, but Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is unrepentant as he prepares to sell his conglomerate in the final season of the gripping drama. Rallying the troops at his news network as only Logan can, he later crashes the karaoke party his offspring attends for groom-to-be and hapless eldest son Conner (Alan Ruck). The showdown is almost as unpleasant as the machinations going on among various factions of this dysfunctional family. And who’s going to break the news to Logan’s “assistant” Kerry (Zeo Winters) that her audition tape as a news anchor is a non-starter?

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Yellowjackets

9/8c

SUNDAY: The stranded Yellowjackets are restless, and starving, as the trippy survival melodrama takes even darker turns. In the present day, Natalie (Juliette Lewis) settles in, skeptically, at Lottie’s (Simone Kessell) cult compound, while Misty (Christina Ricci) makes first contact with nerdy citizen detective Walter (Elijah Wood) and Taissa’s (Tawny Cypress) grasp on reality becomes even more tenuous. There’s a lot going on, and you don’t want to miss it.

Lucky Hank

9/8c

SUNDAY: Professor Hank (Bob Odenkirk) isn’t feeling so lucky in this satire of academia when he’s ordered to cut his English department of insecure ingrates by 20 percent. Even worse, his estranged and newly retired literary-critic father decides to empty out his office, sending the shed-sized storage container to Hank’s home, blocking his driveway. Hank sees no comparison between his curmudgeonly self and his sire: “I specialize in minor strife and insignificant irritation. … My father is into life derailment.” Even so, Hank should know better than to go snooping inside his dad’s stuff, bearing witness to yet another soul-crushing betrayal.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: