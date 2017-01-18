‘Last Week Tonight’ Promo Hilariously Teases John Oliver’s Return (VIDEO)

Jeff Pfeiffer
Comments
last-week-tonight-with-john-oliver
Screengrab: HBO

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

HBO has released a promo for the upcoming fourth season of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, which is back Feb. 12, and will surely have lots to say about the election of Donald Trump. The show has been on hiatus since November 13, shortly after Election Day.

Rather than specifically tease what the show will address, though, this very funny trailer finds Oliver taking a self-deprecating approach to his return as just another one of HBO’s Sunday night shows. (The show’s Twitter feed calls it “a show you think about so little you didn’t realize it was on hiatus.”) There are references to other popular and eagerly awaited Sunday HBO hits—Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley—along with a cameo from Larry David, who is working on bringing back  Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Check out the video:

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Returns Sunday, Feb. 12, 11/10c, HBO

