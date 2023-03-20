Where No One Has Gone Before Subscribe to our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Newsletter:

How well do you know Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1? If the answer is “very,” you might be able to add a copy of it on Blu-ray.

The first season of the Paramount+ series — featuring fan-favorites from Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock and based on the years Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise — arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and limited-edition Blu-Ray Steelbook on March 21, from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. And TV Insider has teamed up with them to give away three copies of the Blu-ray! All you have to do is take our quiz below.

The Season 1 set, in addition to the 10 episodes, includes 90 minutes of special features: Pike’s Peak, with Mount taking fans through his journey as the captain in Season 1; World Building, delving into the development process and how the powerful technology used to create worlds was integrated into the show with producers, cast and crew; Exploring New Worlds, a look at the storylines and characters that bring the show to life with writers, cast, and crew; Commentary with Mount and executive producer Akiva Goldsman; deleted scenes; and a gag reel.

And Star Trek fans won’t want to miss a special Trivia Night, at Hollywood’s Scum and Villainy Cantina (6377 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028), on March 24, held in celebration of the Season 1 Blu-ray, DVD, Blu-ray Steelbook, and 4K UHD Steelbook Launch (out on May 16). It’s hosted by Star Trek series advisor Dr. Erin Macdonald and will feature special guests, giveaways, a limited-time menu with Star Trek-themed food and drinks, and an exclusive Q&A with the host and special guest. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. PST and trivia will begin at 7:00 p.m. PST.

But if you can’t make it to that or just want another chance to walk away with a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Blu-ray copy, take out quiz below, and do so ASAP: The first three to get a perfect score win.