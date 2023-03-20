Be on the Front Line Subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

As Oliver Stark told us, Buck is going to have a bit of a recovery ahead of him before he returns to the 118 after getting struck by lightning. We see some of that in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the March 20 episode of 9-1-1.

“Did I pass the Dr. Wilson follow-up exam, or do you need to check my pulse while you’re here?” He asks Hen (Aisha Hinds). She says she should, then taps the side of his head for his “ungratefulness,” she explains.

So what did his cardiologist say that explains why he’s so cranky? “Nothing, no, she just keeps on ordering tests and doing scans,” he says. “I just keep waiting for her to tell me I’m OK or that I’m not OK, just something. Instead, it’s just more tests.” Is he thinking he’s in for bad news? Watch the clip above for more, including why he’s worried.

Moving forward, “he’s going to struggle, especially at first, just with the idea that he came so close to dying, and so he’s going to struggle with the idea of mortality and what does it all mean,” Stark previewed. “But then I think following the struggle, there’s potential for peace and for him to feel a little more grounded. Once you’ve accepted that things can come to an end at any point, why not just enjoy while you still can and take ownership of your decisions, and be the best version of yourself that you can be?”

And rather than leaning on others — though everyone will want him to do that — “he’s almost going to get so many offers of support that it’s going to become a bit too much for him, and as important as it is for him to learn to lean on others, we’ve seen him do that a lot,” he continued. “I think more than anything, actually, he’s going to learn to lean on himself a little bit and look inwardly rather than outwardly when it comes to needing a crutch of support.”

In addition to Buck struggling with his post-traumatic stress, “Recovery” will see Bobby (Peter Krause) determined to prove his AA sponsor was murdered and bring his killer to justice, even though the case is closed.

