Country superstars Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are back to co-host the 2023 CMT Music Awards, which kicks off a big month for Brown.

Winner of two CMTs himself, he’s nominated for three more (big names such as Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, and Blake Shelton also got nods) and he’s making his acting debut on CBS’s Fire Country (April 7, 9/8c).

Here, Brown previews both for TV Insider.

Overall, this is your fourth go-round as cohost. Do you still get butterflies?

Kane Brown: The first year, 2020, I was super nervous because it was very new to me. But I love hosting now, and I’m excited about [the show] being in Austin [and seeing] what leaving Nashville for the first time ever will mean. CMT is a fan-voted award, and you can really feel the energy of the crowd. Once you get out there, it’s a great feeling.

And you’ll be in-person with Kelsea, who collaborated virtually last year when she had COVID.

We were able to jump right back in at the promo shoot and rehearsals. We both want to make it a great show.

You and your wife, Katelyn, are performing your No. 1 duet, “Thank God.” What can you tease?

This song is really special to us, and we get to do it together for the first time on TV. I know she’s going to kill it.

It’s nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year. Was that one of your favorites to shoot? You got to be lovey-dovey with your wife in Hawaii!

It was an incredible location with amazing views. That water was just freezing, though — so we were trying to not freeze while making it look romantic, and Kate basically got hit by a tree limb filming another part!

You also appear in an episode of Fire Country. How did that happen?

I’ve always been interested in acting and am a huge fan of the show. They approached us about my song “Riot,” and we started talking about if I would be interested in a part. I jumped at the chance. The cast was so encouraging.

You play an outlaw train hopper named Robin. What else can you tell us?

There’s some mystery to him. He finds himself in a situation where he’s got to decide if he will help or only worry about himself. It was fun thinking through what motivates this guy.

Eager for more roles?

I have a list in my head. There are roles I’d love to play and do the soundtrack for too.