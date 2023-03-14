Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

It’s a race against the clock to save a trapped father and son in a car up some power wires in the March 14 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the rescue attempt.

With Owen (Rob Lowe) directing Judd (Jim Parrack) guiding the ladder, Paul (Brian Michael Smith) climbs up it to the car. Once there, he introduces himself to the son, Wesley, and checks in on how the father is doing. Is he hanging in there? “Trying,” the dad says.

“I know you’re scared, but I’m going to need your help to help your dad, OK?” Paul tells Wesley. He passes him a blanket to drape across the window frame, warning him not to touch any metal. Then, he explains that the board with him isn’t a conductor, so they can climb on it without worrying. They need to get Wesley’s dad out first, so Paul explains how he’ll needs to get the capture strap around him.

That’s when the problem arises: The father begins panicking. “We’re not going anywhere until the power company gets here,” he insists. But do they have time to wait? Can Wesley convince his dad to move before it’s too late? Watch the clip above for more from the rescue attempt.

In addition to this rescue attempt of the father and son involved in a drivers ed lesson gone haywire, the 126 will also be encountering a self-help guru who has lost his self-control. Plus, in “Control Freaks,” Owen turns into a “Dadzilla” while helping plan T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos’ (Rafael Silva) wedding, and Marjan (Natacha Karam) is suspicious when she meets a couple on her road trip of self-discovery.

“There is an episode where actually the audience gets to follow Marjan out on her little Route 66 discovery of self. And as per usual in Lone Star world, it doesn’t go quite as planned,” Karam previously told us. “It’s really big. There’s kind of almost like a two-hander. It’s two episodes that go back-to-back.”

9-1-1: Lone Star, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox