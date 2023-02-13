Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea are hoping to find their Kings in the new Peacock unscripted reality series, Queen’s Court, which is set to premiere on Thursday, March 16.

The new dating show comes from super-producer Will Packer, who is known for his work on big-screen hit comedies such as Ride Along (2014), Girls Trip (2017), and Night School (2018), and is hosted by former The Talk co-host Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, retired NFL quarterback, Rodney Peete.

Peacock released the official trailer (watch below) for the show today, Monday, February 13, which sees the “three Queens” in search of their “Kings.” The brief teaser sees Braxton, Lozada, and Nivea sharing their wants and needs from a relationship before being introduced to the 21 men vying for their affection.

“Love and happiness aren’t always a guarantee— and for many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame, and fortune can make things even more complicated,” reads the official synopsis.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Grammy-nominated R&B star Braxton has been divorced twice and been part of highly publicized relationship breakdowns. In 2020, she was in a relationship with financial adviser David Adefeso, who ended up filing a restraining order against the singer for domestic violence.

Lozada, best known for starring in the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives, has also had media attention on her previous relationships. In 2012, after getting married to Chad Johnson, Lozada filed for divorce, claiming that her marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Johnson was arrested on a domestic battery charge against Lozada and later entered a plea of no contest.

Meanwhile, Nivea, also a Grammy-nominated R&B singer, was married to singer and producer Terius “The-Dream” Nash, though the couple divorced in 2007. Following her divorce, Nivea reconciled with her ex-fiancé, rapper Lil Wayne. In 2009, it was confirmed that Nivea and Lil Wayne were engaged and expecting a child together; at the same time, Wayne was also expecting a child with actress Lauren London. However, the couple broke off their engagement in 2010.

All ten episodes of Queen’s Court will drop on Peacock on March 16. The series is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment, with Packer, Kelly Smith, Jeff Spangler, Rob LaPlante, and Trifari Williams serving as executive producers. The show was filmed in Atlanta.

Queen’s Court, Season 1, Premieres, Thursday, March 16, Peacock