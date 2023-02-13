‘Good Doctor’ Parent Trap, ‘Magnum’ Flashback, ‘Fantasy’ Time Loop, Gold in the ‘Bloodlands’

The Good Doctor lovebirds Shaun and Lea get a reality check when it comes to their different approaches to impending parenthood. In advance of the show’s return on a new network, NBC airs the 2018 pilot episode of the Magnum P.I. reboot, formerly on CBS. Fantasy Island’s Roarke gets caught in a guest’s time loop. An American gangster joins the search for gold in the Irish noir Bloodlands.

ABC

The Good Doctor

10/9c

We should have seen this coming. While Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara) are understandably overjoyed at the thought of becoming parents, their very different views on child-raising sparks a new round of relationship angst as they fret about how they’ll relate to each other once the baby comes. In medical news, Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) and Allen (Bria Samoné Henderson) fret over a damaged pair of lungs intended for an upbeat cystic fibrosis patient.

Karen Neal/CBS

Magnum P.I.

10/9c

Score one for the fans, who revolted when CBS canceled the sun-splashed reboot of the iconic 1980s private-eye series after just four seasons. NBC stepped in for the rescue—it helps that the network is aligned with Magnum’s studio—and before the new episodes begin airing on Sunday, NBC reminds us how it all began with a repeat of the 2018 pilot episode, starring Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum and Perdita Weeks as the female Higgins, a former MI6 agent.

Fantasy Island

8/7c

Roarke (Roselyn Sánchez) gets a sinking groundhog’s-day feeling after becoming trapped in a guest’s time loop, which began when new visitor Oliver (Jonathan Bennett) proposes to his boyfriend (Aaron Costa Ganis), and his refusal causes Oliver to live the same day over and over. Roarke has her own relationship issues to contend with, and as she gets caught in the loop, she faces her fears about getting romantically involved with Javier (John Gabriel Rodriquez).

Acron TV

Bloodlands

In the third and fourth episodes of the grim Irish noir thriller, crooked cop Tom (James Nesbitt) makes an alliance with widowed murder suspect Olivia (Victoria Smurfit) to search for long-hidden gold. Their hunt gets more complicated when an American gangster shows up to get his hands on the loot.

