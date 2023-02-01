‘9-1-1’ Sets Season 6 Return Date

Be on the Front Line Subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

The 118 will be back before you know it.

9-1-1 returns with the second half of its sixth season on Monday, March 6, Fox has announced. The last new episode aired on November 28, and it ended with pretty much everyone in a good place, but a few questions still up in the air.

Buck (Oliver Stark) learned the friends for whom he’s a sperm donor are having a baby. “The question for Buck is really what is that role?” executive producer Kristen Reidel told TV Insider. “Some of the things that we’ll explore in the back half with Buck is, what was it that made him say yes? What does he want his role to be? Because obviously every circumstance is different. Some sperm donors never know their kids, their kids never know them. Others, they do. There’s gonna be a little bit of navigating that and Buck maybe asking some questions he probably should have asked before he said yes. But now he’s faced with the reality of “there’s going to be a child and I gotta figure this out.”

Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms) thought they were good after dealing with Denny’s questions about his biological mom, but didn’t know he went to see his biological dad. “Karen was always worried about this day,” Reidel noted. “And so in a lot of ways, I think Karen is better prepared for this than Hen is because Karen’s already [thought] out the worst case scenarios in her mind. It’s definitely going to be a difficult time, as part of Denny’s journey of wanting to know who he is and where he comes from, but the two of them can band together and help him on that journey.”

But it was Bobby’s (Peter Krause) storyline that seemed to set up a multi-episode arc when the series returns. Following his sponsor’s death, he’s investigating the rehab facility near where his body was found.

When the season resumes, “he’s pretty deep into it, but he is not into it alone. What you’ll see in the back half of the season is that it’s become a little bit of a family project — Athena’s [Angela Bassett] involved and even May [Corinne Massiah] is involved. They have been looking at this rehab facility. They have been investigating it. What they’re finding is it’s actually a very difficult place to take down: They’ve had complaints, they’ve had other deaths, and the place is still going.”

9-1-1, Season 6 Returns, Monday, March 6, Fox