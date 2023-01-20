Rami Malek Set to Star in Buster Keaton TV Series

Rami Malek won an Oscar in 2019 for his portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury, and now the Mr. Robot star is reportedly set to play another iconic real-life personality.

According to Deadline, Malek has been tapped to play silent comedy movie legend Buster Keaton in a new limited series from Warner Bros. Television. The project comes from Matt Reeves’ (The Batman) 6th & Idaho Productions, with Reeves expected to helm the series, while Malek and David Weddle will produce.

Multi-time Emmy Award winner Ted Cohen, known for his work on Succession and Veep, is in negotiations to write and executive produce the project, reports Deadline. The studio is also said to be negotiating to secure the rights to James Curtis’ book, Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life, which will act as the source material for the series.

Reeves’ 6th & Idaho re-upped its overall deal with the Warner Bros. Television Group in 2022, which will see the prod company working on several projects for the media company over the next few years. This includes Reeves’ Batman HBO Max spinoff series, The Penguin, which will see Colin Farrell reprising his villainous role from the movie.

Keaton was a vaudeville child star turned actor, comedian, and filmmaker. He was best known for his silent film work, which featured his trademark physical comedy and deadpan expression, earning him the nickname “The Great Stone Face.” Some of his most memorable movies include The General, The Electric House, The Cameraman, The Playhouse, and Sherlock Jr.

Malek, who had his breakout role as Elliot Alderson in the USA Network drama Mr. Robot, most recently starred in the 2022 period comedy thriller Amsterdam opposite Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington. He will next be seen in Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming biographical film Oppenheimer.