Sharon Osbourne says she is doing better following a recent and mysterious hospitalization as she addressed the medical event on the UK’s The Talk.

As previously reported, the former co-host of CBS‘s The Talk, fell ill on the set of Travel Channel’s paranormal TV series, Jack and Kelly Osbourne: Night of Terror, in December while filming at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California. And now, Osbourne is clearing the air, revealing what happened to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

“I wish I could, but I can’t,” she told J.J. Anisiøbi on the UK’s The Talk, when asked to explain the scenario. “It was the weirdest thing,” she added, further deepening the mystery. “I was doing some filming and suddenly they told me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes. And I was in hospital,” she said.



“I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital, and I did every test over two days, and nobody knows why,” she further revealed about her fainting episode. In other words, there’s no known cause behind her passing out, but Osbourne revealed she’s doing much better and enjoyed the holidays with family.

Sharing the segment from The Talk on her Instagram, Osbourne wrote, “So happy to be back @thetalkuk! We chatted briefly about my holiday trip to the hospital. Although it’s still a mystery I’m feeling fantastic and ready to get talking!”

Over the past few years, Osbourne has dealt with multiple health struggles including colon cancer in 2002 for which she underwent surgery and three months of chemotherapy. And a decade later in 2012, she underwent a double mastectomy after learning about a genetic predisposition for developing breast cancer.