Christina Hall Talks New Show 'Christina in the Country' as HGTV Sets Premiere Date

Christina Hall
Christina Hall is moving from the coast to the countryside for her new HGTV reality series, Christina in the Country, which is set to premiere on Thursday, January 12, at 8 pm ET.

Hall, who previously co-starred on HGTV’s Flip or Flop alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and currently hosts Christina on the Coast, is relocating to Nashville, Tennessee, for the new six-episode series. The show will see Hall and her team designing contemporary kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, and customized living spaces for lucky couples.

“My new favorite project EVER,” Hall said of the upcoming series in an Instagram post. “I have fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home. We’re enjoying all the perks of living in the country—the privacy, clean air, nature and clear night sky. And having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true.”

Hall will be joined by her husband, Josh, and fellow designer and project manager, James Bender, as they turn outdated homes into stunning modern abodes. The first client of the season also happens to be Josh’s sister, so it’s a real family affair.

“Co-Producing this show with my husband has been so fun and we are very proud of it!” Hall continued. “We have an amazing team both in California and Tennessee and I am grateful for all the teamwork that has gone into making both shows happen simultaneously. I know you all will love this show as much as we do and fall in love with the South!”

In addition to renovating homes, the series will also see Hall and her family exploring Nashville and taking part in various local activities, such as line dancing, horseback riding, berry picking, and alpaca petting.

Christina in the Country, Premieres, Thursday, January 12, 8 pm et, HGTV

Christina Haack

