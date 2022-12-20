Mariah Carey in Concert, a ‘Real Sports’ Roundtable, a Less-Than-Chipper ‘Chippendales’

James Devaney/CBS

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

Special 8/7c

We know what the Christmas diva’s fans want for Christmas, and CBS delivers, with a two-hour concert special filmed during this month’s gig at Madison Square Garden. Mariah Carey’s hit All I Want for Christmas Is You continues to top the charts each yuletide, and it’s hard to imagine a better ambassador for festive good cheer.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

10/9c

The award-winning sports newsmagazine closes 2022 with a roundtable retrospective of the year’s top stories. Gumbel is joined by veteran correspondents Mary Carillo, Jon Frankel, Andrea Kremer, Soledad O’Brien and David Scott, and relative newbies Isobel Yeung, Ariel Helwani and Jonathan Jones. They’ll recap topics including the rise of pickleball, sports gambling addiction, the World Anti-Doping Agency, the sexual misconduct allegations against NFL star Deshaun Watson and profiles of tennis great Chrissie Evert and gonzo boxer Jake Paul.

Welcome to Chippendales

In the sixth (of eight) chapter of the true-crime docudrama, tensions build between embattled Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee (Kunail Nanjiani) and his on-the-rise creative director Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett). While Steve stews in the legal quagmire of a class-action discrimination lawsuit, Nick is riding high with visions of a tour that could expand the brand and bail out Steve’s glittery but hollow enterprise. Lessons from this episode: Never sign a deal on a napkin and always remember how many days are in February.

Inside Tuesday TV:

Professionals (9/8c, The CW): Vincent (Tom Welling) gains a surprising ally in the so-called thriller’s season finale—prophetically titled “Swan Song”—wrapping a project that Oscar front-runner Brendan Fraser (The Whale) is unlikely to highlight on his resumé.

Dating Death (streaming on Sundance Now): A three-part true-crime docuseries profiles Dating Game killer Rodney Alcala , who murdered at least eight women between 1968 and 1979 while posing as a professional photographer. His downfall came after making a high-profile appearance as a contestant on The Dating Game.

, who murdered at least eight women between 1968 and 1979 while posing as a professional photographer. His downfall came after making a high-profile appearance as a contestant on The Dating Game. The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans (streaming on Shudder): The monster-themed goth takeoff of RuPaul’s Drag Race stages its ultimate floor show to declare a winner in the season finale.