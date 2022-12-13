‘Kindred,’ ‘Voice’ Finale, Pelosi on Pelosi, Bake Like Dr. Seuss

Kindred

Series Premiere

From FX, a provocative eight-part series brings Octavia E. Butler’s celebrated 1979 novel to TV, a bizarre blend of time-travel fantasy and historical drama of antebellum slavery. Newcomer Mallori Johnson is impressive as Dana, a contemporary Black woman who moves to L.A., where she hopes to write for TV, when she’s suddenly swept into a nightmarish alt-reality after being transported to an early 19th-century plantation that’s somehow connected to her family’s clouded past. Disoriented, Dana must learn to adapt to an enslaved culture while jumping back and forth in time, eventually ensnaring her new white boyfriend Kevin (Micah Stock), who’s just as confused though not as endangered. It’s an intriguing and compelling premise, but by turning Butler’s taut parable into an open-ended series, Kindred loses much of its urgency, and most of the changes from the source material aren’t an improvement.

Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice

Season Finale 8/7c

Following an hour recap of Season 22 highlights (8/7c), the grand finale declares a winner from the top five finalists: bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood and Morgan Myles. As usual, the new talent will have to fight for attention against a starry roster of guest headliners, including country star Kane Brown, who’s joined by coach Blake Shelton. Former coach Kelly Clarkson, who’s returning to the show in March, performs a solo version of her Ariana Grande duet “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.” Also on the playlist: OneRepublic, Maluma, Adam Lambert, BRELAND and last season’s winner, Girl Named Tom.

Pelosi in the House

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

Though a polarizing figure in national politics, there’s no denying the impact Nancy Pelosi has made during her long career in Congress. Her daughter, accomplished documentarian Alexandra Pelosi, delivers a personal look at the first female Speaker of the House’s with a cinema verité-style documentary filmed over three decades, following Pelosi’s public and private lives since being elected to Congress in 1987, becoming the first female Speaker in 2007 and including the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when Pelosi and other leading lawmakers took refuge from the insurrectionist mob.

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge

Series Premiere

Even if Green Eggs and Ham aren’t to your liking, you might find something to tempt your taste buds while watching this fanciful eight-part competition based on the classic children’s books by Dr. Seuss. Tamera Mowry-Housley hosts the eight-part contest, with nine teams of two baking whimsical creations for the approval of judges Clarice Lam and Joshua John Russell. Themed episodes include “The Cat and the Hat,” “Oh! The Places You’ll Go!” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Lorax,” “Fox in Socks,” “Horton Hears a Who” and the aforementioned “Green Eggs and Ham.”

Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI

8/7c

All three FBI series begin their holiday break (returning Jan. 3) after this week’s new episodes. On the mothership, a seemingly innocent teen shows up at headquarters with a large bag of fentanyl, seeking the team’s protection from the men who murdered his father. In a more personal subplot, pregnant agent Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) returns with a proposal for baby daddy Scola (John Boyd). Elsewhere, on FBI International (9/8c), the Fly Team investigates the death of an American model in Milan, which also captures the attention of legal attaché Ken Dandridge (Michael Torpey). Finishing the night, FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c) sends the team to find out what’s behind the assassination of three prosecutors in a small Arkansas burg.

