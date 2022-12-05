Barry Windham, ‘WWE’ Hall of Famer, in ICU After Suffering Heart Attack

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our WWE Newsletter:

Barry Windham, WWE Hall Of Famer and former member of The Four Horsemen wrestling team alongside Ric Flair, suffered a heart attack over the weekend and is currently in the ICU.

According to Windham’s niece, Mika Rotunda, the sister of pro wrestlers Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, the 62-year-old went into cardiac arrest at the airport on Friday evening. She shared an update on her uncle’s condition on a GoFundMe page dedicated to helping the wrestler with his medical bills. According to Rotunda, Windham does not have health insurance.

Rotunda writes, “After those countless years of wrestling matches, traveling and entertaining worldwide, he experienced a number of taxing injuries and ended up undergoing multiple surgeries. That led to other health complications. Barry hung his boots for the last time in the early 2000s. Since then he has been limited with work due to his medical history as well as left without health insurance.”

As of this publication, the GoFundMe has raised over $15,000 towards its $200,000 goal.

Friends and co-wrestlers, both current and former, are offering support for Windham on Twitter.

BARRY WINDHAM TOUGHEST MAN IN THE SPORT. I LOVE HIM FOREVER HE MY BROTHER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 5, 2022

Just heard the news about my long time friend Barry Windham.

Please say a prayer 🙏🏼. — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 5, 2022

Wishing Barry Windham a full and fast recovery after suffering a massive heart attack. According to family, he is in the ICU after undergoing an emergency procedure to save his life. 🖤 The family has set up a GoFundMe to assist with medical expenses: https://t.co/VIp4aZgZXR pic.twitter.com/UNLcRYmDFN — NWA (@nwa) December 5, 2022

Rotunda also wrote on the GoFundMe page that her uncle is “currently in the ICU and has undergone an emergency procedure to save his life. As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain.”

Windham was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2012.