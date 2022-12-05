‘The Resident’ Fall Finale Sneak Peek: Cade’s Lying to Conrad — Why? (VIDEO)

Uh-oh, lying almost always leads to trouble in a relationship (especially one in a TV drama), which is why we’re worried about The Resident‘s Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) after watching TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the December 6 fall finale.

“Miss me already?” Cade asks when Conrad calls. “You know I do,” he answers, asking about her drive to the vineyard. It’s good, and she just got there, she details. When he asks about the agenda for the long-awaited girls’ trip, she tells him they’re doing “wine tasting today, all-day spa reservation tomorrow.”

Conrad’s happy to hear that, noting, “I’m glad you’re getting away. You work hard. You deserve a break.” But when they hang up, we see she’s not being truthful. Watch the clip above to find out what Cade is really doing.

In Season 6 Episode 8, “The Better Part of Valor,” Cade gave her father, Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy), an ultimatum, forcing him to go to rehab. But he insisted she keep it quiet from everyone, including Chastain CEO Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Conrad. Ian’s addiction has led to conflict for the couple in the past.

“It’s gonna be a really intense, complicated relationship. There’ll be ups and downs and it’s not gonna go where you think it’s gonna go,” showrunner Andrew Chapman previously told TV Insider. “What we really wanted out of our relationship between Cade and Conrad mostly was an adult relationship between people who really weren’t overreacting to things but were behaving as adults in love and in the hospital situation. We think it’ll reflect really nicely on both of them as human beings in this complicated situation.”

In this next episode, “Family Day,” Conrad comes face to face with Nic’s dad, Kyle (Corbin Bernsen), after five years of no contact when he checks into Chastain with an extremely low heart rate. Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) advises her patient against surgery, but the patient’s family ignores her recommendation. Meanwhile, Cade musters up the courage to confront Ian about his addiction, and Dr. Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi) grows concerned about her twin Padma (Aneesha Joshi).

