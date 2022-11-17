It won’t be long after you’ve watched your last new Hallmark Christmas movie that you’ll be welcoming a new family from the network into your home.

The Way Home, Hallmark Channel’s new original primetime series, will premiere on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 9/8c, the network has announced. The multigenerational family drama stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.

It follows the lives of three generations of women — Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow), and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all strong, willful, and independent. More than 20 years earlier, life-changing events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven. She is still estranged from Del, and Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of why their family is fractured. After her marriage comes to an end, she’s laid off from her job, and she receives an unexpected letter from Del urging her to come back, Kat decides to return home.

Although Alice is none-too-thrilled, Kat and her daughter arrive at her family’s farm, but the reunion isn’t what Kat had envisioned. As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening — and surprising — journey none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other.

“What if you could meet your mother when she was your age? what if you could see your family before it was broken? What if the only way forward is to go back?” the promo asks. Watch it below.

A journey of healing for three generations of women who come together in the all new series, @TheWayHomeHC, coming to Hallmark Channel on January 15th! It will star #AndieMacDowell, @chy_leigh, & @sadielsnow pic.twitter.com/ZNiXNlduQA — The Way Home (@TheWayHomeHC) November 17, 2022

The Way Home, which was created by Marly Reed, Heather Conkie, and Alexandra Clarke, also stars Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma.

“The Way Home is a passion project and I am beyond happy to see this special series brought to life here at Hallmark, and so beautifully,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media in a statement.

Added Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media, “we know the compelling, heartfelt journey of the Landry women and the series will draw in viewers and is sure to become a new fan favorite.”

The Way Home is executive produced by Reed, Arnie Zipursky, and Lauren MacKinlay for Neshama Entertainment; Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment; and Conkie, Clarke, MacDowell, and Leigh.

The Way Home, Sunday, January 15, 2023, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel