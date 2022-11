How to Watch Rankin/Bass Christmas Classics on TV This Holiday Season

You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, we’re telling you why: Rankin/Bass is coming to screen.

Arthur Rankin and Jules Bass’ animated holiday specials have become a seasonal staple on TV — with classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town hitting ABC and CBS this yuletide season and many more airing on Freeform and AMCx.

This year’s airings come just weeks after Bass’ death. The animator and director passed away at age 87 on October 25, predeceased by Rankin, who died at age 89 in 2014. Bass’ death also came just a week after the October 18 release of The Complete Rankin/Bass Christmas Collection, a DVD collection of 18 holiday favorites.

Thanks to Christmas TV Schedule and other sites, we have listings for this year’s Rankin/Bass airings — but be advised that these airdates and times are subject to time. (Blame the Heat Miser for any inaccuracies!)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Tuesday, November 29, 8/7c, CBS

Saturday, December 3, 9:15/8:15c, Freeform

Sunday, December 4, 5:35/4:35c, Freeform

Wednesday, December 21, 9/8c, Freeform

Thursday, December 22, 8/7c, Freeform

Saturday, December 24, 5:45/4:45c, Freeform

Sunday, December 25, 11a/10c, Freeform

Cricket on the Hearth (1967)

Sunday, December 18, 7a/6c, Freeform

The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Saturday, December 3, 1:30a/12:30c, Freeform

Saturday, December 3, 7a/6c, Freeform

Tuesday, December 13, 8:30a/7:30c, Freeform

Friday, December 16, 9a/8c, Freeform

Saturday, December 17, 7a/6c, Freeform

Streaming on Peacock

Frosty the Snowman (1969)

Friday, November 25, 8/7c, CBS

Saturday, December 3, 10:20/9:20c, Freeform

Sunday, December 4, 5:05/4:05c, Freeform

Wednesday, December 21, 8:30/7:30c, Freeform

Thursday, December 22, 7:30/6:30c, Freeform

Saturday, December 24, 6:50/5:50c, Freeform

Sunday, December 25, 10:30a/9:30c, Freeform

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970)

Thursday, December 1, 8/7c, ABC

Saturday, December 3, 10:50/9:50c, Freeform

Sunday, December 4, 4/3c, Freeform

Tuesday, December 20, 8/7c, ABC

Wednesday, December 21, 10/9c, Freeform

Thursday, December 22, 6:30/5:30c, Freeform

Saturday, December 24, 4:40/3:40c, Freeform

Sunday, December 25, 9:30a/8:30c, Freeform

’Twas the Night Before Christmas (1974)

Monday, November 28, 8:15/7:15c, AMC

Tuesday, November 29, 1:30/12:30c, AMC

Friday, December 2, 6:30/5:30c, AMC

Saturday, December 3, 12:15a/11:15c, AMC

The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)

Friday, December 2, 9/8c, AMC

Saturday, December 3, 12:45a/11:45c, AMC

Sunday, December 11, 4:45/3:45c, AMC

The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow (1975)

Monday, November 28, 4:45/3:45c, AMC

Tuesday, November 29, 10a/9c, AMC

Saturday, December 3, 5:30a/4:30c, AMC

Friday, December 9, 9:15a/8:15c, AMC

Streaming on Plex

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (1976)

Monday, November 28, 5:15/4:15c, AMC

Tuesday, November 29, 10:30a/9:30c, AMC

Friday, December 2, 6/5c, AMC

Saturday, December 3, 2a/1c, AMC

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976)

Monday, November 28, 8:45/7:45c, AMC

Tuesday, November 29, 2/1c, AMC

Sunday, December 4, 5a/4c, AMC

Tuesday, December 6, 4:45/3:45c, AMC

Wednesday, December 7, 4:15a/3:15c, AMC

The Little Drummer Boy Book II (1976)

Tuesday, November 29, 9a/8c, AMC

Friday, December 2, 5:30a/4:30c, AMC

Saturday, December 3, 5a/4c, AMC

Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey (1977)

Thursday, December 1, 9a/8c, AMC

Friday, December 2, 5a/4c, AMC

Thursday, December 8, 5:30a/4:30c, AMC

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1979)

Monday, November 28, 5:45/4:45c, AMC

Tuesday, November 29, 11a/10c, AMC

Jack Frost (1979)

Thursday, December 1, 2:15/1:15c, AMC

Sunday, December 4, 10:45a/9:45c, AMC

Monday, December 5, 4:45a/3:45c, AMC

Thursday, December 8, 4:15a/3:15c, AMC

Pinocchio’s Christmas (1980)

Monday, November 28, 9a/8c, AMC

The Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold (1981)

Tuesday, November 29, 9:30a/8:30c, AMC

Wednesday, November 30, 5:30a/4:30c, AMC

Tuesday, December 6, 9:15a/8:15c, AMC

Wednesday, December 7, 5:30a/4:30c, AMC

The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (1985)