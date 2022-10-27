‘Barry’ Star Joanna Sotomura & More Join Rashida Jones’ Apple TV+ Comedy ‘Sunny’

Apple TV+‘s upcoming dark comedy Sunny, starring and executive produced by Rashida Jones, has rounded out its cast with five more additions, including Barry star Joanna Sotomura.

According to Deadline, Sotomura will be joined by Judy Ongg (Doctor-X), Jun Kunimura (Kill Bill), YOU (Nobody Knows), and singer-songwriter annie the clumsy (Miss Osaka). The series, written by Katie Robbins (The Affair), is based on the book Dark Manual by Japan-based Irish author Colin O’Sullivan.

Sotomura will play the titular Sunny, an emotionally sophisticated domestic robot given to Jones’ Suzie after her husband, Masa (Hidetoshi Nishijima), and their son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. While Suzie initially resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, they gradually develop an unexpected friendship and together uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family.

Ongg will play Masa’s mother, Noriko Sakamoto, a wealthy housewife from an old Kyoto family, who tolerates her daughter-in-law due to her unconditional love for her son. Kunimura, meanwhile, portrays Yuki Tanaka, a visionary roboticist who works at Masa’s electronics company.

YOU stars as Hime, the strong and independent daughter of the nonagenarian leader of Kyoto’s Yakuza clan, who has dreams of being her father’s successor. And finally, annie the clumsy is Mixxy, a new friend of Suzie and an aspiring mixologist who is described as “audacious, feisty, [and] something of a mess, both literally and emotionally.”

The series is set to be directed by Lucy Tcherniak (The End of the F***ing World), who will also serve as an executive producer alongside Jones and Robbins, in addition to Ravi Nandan and Jess Lubben for A24.

Sunny, TBA, Apple TV+