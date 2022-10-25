Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Set to Host 2022 MTV EMAs

MTV is bringing the ultimate couple goals to the 2022 MTV EMAs as Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are set to host the ceremony, which will air live from Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, November 13th.

The event will be broadcast live in more than 170 countries and on Pluto TV in select territories across the US, Latin America, and Europe. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally beginning November 14th.

“We’re excited to host this year’s MTV EMAs and celebrate the best musicians and performances from around the world,” said Ora and Waititi, who become the first couple to host the awards ceremony. “We look forward to sharing the evening with all of these talented artists.”

Ora, who previously hosted the 2017 EMAs in London, added, “I’m thrilled to be back hosting, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it all the more special. We’ve got it all at this year’s EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music! We can’t wait for audiences to share these moments with us.”

“Rita Ora is a long-time MTV/EMA favorite, and together with the multi-talented Taika Waititi, we’re absolutely certain this powerhouse duo will set the stage for one electrifying night of global music celebration,” stated Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events at Paramount, and Chief Content Officer of Music for Paramount+.

Viewers can vote for their favorites across 17 gender-neutral categories, including “Best Song,” “Best Artist,” “Best Collaboration,” and two all-new categories, “Best Longform Video” and “Best Metaverse Performance,” at www.mtvema.com until November 9th, at 11:59pm CET.

Ora is a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter with 10 billion worldwide streams and is currently working on her third album, set for release in 2023. Meanwhile, Waititi is an Academy Award-winning writer, director, and actor, who is currently in production on Time Bandits for Apple TV+ and season two of HBO Max favorite Our Flag Means Death.

2022 MTV EMAs, Sunday, November 13, MTV