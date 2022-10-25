‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is Now Streaming — Here’s Where & How to Watch It

If you haven’t been able to get to the movie theater but are wondering what all the hype is about Don’t Worry Darling, you’re in luck. The film, which everyone has been talking about, arrived on video on demand on Tuesday, October 25, so now you can uncover the twists and turns for yourself.

In Don’t Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, a 1950s housewife, Alice (Florence Pugh), who lives with her husband, Jack (Harry Styles), in a utopian experimental community, begins to worry his glamorous company might be hiding disturbing secrets. The Warner Bros. Pictures movie hit theaters on September 23 in the U.S. (after debuting at the Venice Film Festival on September 5) and is now available to stream for $19.99 on multiple streaming platforms, including Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu:

Where To Stream ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Victory is an idyllic society in the California desert, where wives send their husbands off to work in the morning and perform their domestic duties, and everyone comes together for lavish parties at the end of the work day. Alice is the one to shake things up when she grows suspicious of strange happenings, including several couples with identical stories of how they met. She becomes determined to figure out the dark secret that holds the society together.

The film also stars Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, and Kate Berlant. Wilde directed the screenplay by Katie Silberman. It was based on a spec script by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, and Silberman, and produced by Wilde, Silberman, Miri Yoon, and Roy Lee.

If video on demand isn’t your thing, Don’t Worry Darling will also be available on DVD and Blu-ray. (An exact release date has yet to be announced.) It should also be available to stream eventually on HBO Max.