Lara Logan Banned by Newsmax After Bizarre Interview With Eric Bolling (VIDEO)

Lara Logan, a former correspondent for 60 Minutes and CBS News, has been banned from the right-wing channel Newsmax following a rant pushing various QAnon-style conspiracies.

In a strange interview with host Eric Bolling, Logan talked about a “global cabal” that is planning to bring “100 million illegal immigrants” to the United States to “dilute the pool of patriots.” She added that “the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world” before saying that the world’s elites “want us eating insects [and] cockroaches” while they “dine on the blood of children.”

The network quickly distanced itself from Logan and her bizarre comments, telling CNN in a statement, “Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network. We have no plans to interview her again.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

During her time at CBS News, Logan was known for her war reporting, eventually becoming Chief Foreign Affairs correspondent. However, in 2013, she took a leave of absence after a story of hers on the 2012 Benghazi attack was found to include factual errors. She left CBS in 2018 and joined the Sinclair Broadcast Group before eventually landing at Fox Nation in 2020.

However, Logan began making a wide range of claims on various conspiracy theories over the past few years, from AIDS to the Rothschilds, and pushing antisemitic rhetoric. Last year, she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to the infamous Nazi “angel of death” doctor Josef Mengele. In March 2022, Logan said she had been “dumped” by Fox News.

Since exiting Fox, Logan has become more and more involved with the QAnon community, appearing on a number of shows hosted by QAnon influencers and moderating “election integrity forums” for state-level candidates who have promoted the conspiracy theory.