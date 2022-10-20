How much longer can Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) avoid her ex Miles’ (Stephen Bishop) questions about her work, especially considering the recent danger their daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) was in, refusing to leave the city, even with the threat of a bomb? That’s exactly the topic at hand in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 23 episode of The Equalizer.

In “One Percenters,” Miles insists on knowing the truth about Robyn’s work, and in the clip, which you can watch above, she finds him trying to fix the TV in her house. As for Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and their daughter, “I asked them to step out,” he says. But not only can he do not anything about the TV (“I’ve done surgeries less complicated than that”), he also calls her out on avoiding him for the past couple of weeks.

“Tell me the truth,” Miles insists, asking if she’s back with the CIA. Watch the video for more.

This will be a “huge” problem for Robyn, “with the theme being family this year,” co-showrunner Joseph C. Wilson previously told TV Insider. “This is Delilah’s father, this is Robyn’s ex-husband, and that’s family for life. He just had to rescue his daughter from a potential dirty bomb that her mom is involved with. He’s aware of Robyn’s past, being military intelligence … [but] he doesn’t know about the equalizing, and so he’s gonna put McCall in a precarious position: Is she gonna have to reveal that? Is she going to risk losing custody? He wants to know what’s happening, but it’s all about the love and care over their daughter.”

Also in “One Percenters,” a local motorcycle club seeks McCall and the team’s help in keeping a member out of prison by proving the illegal guns found in his van were planted. Grammy award-winning rapper and record producer Big Daddy Kane guest stars as Buffalo Joe, a motorcycle club founder.

The Equalizer, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS