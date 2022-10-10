‘The Goldbergs’ Welcomes David Hasselhoff in First Look (PHOTOS)

The Goldbergs are welcoming a special guest to the show for the October 12 episode, “Man of the House,” as TV icon David Hasselhoff stops by and we have your exclusive first look.

The Knight Rider actor is spending time with the Goldberg kids in the show’s landmark 10th season as they all face big moments in their lives. In the epiosde, Erica’s (Hayley Orrantia) graduation has arrived, but the milestone is not getting the kind of enthusiasm she’d hoped for from her mother Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and husband Geoff (Sam Lerner) who are more focused on the new baby on the way.

Meanwhile, Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) new job is in jeopardy, and Barry (Troy Gentile) tries being the new man of the house in following the loss of their father. It seems like Mr. Hasselhoff could be there to reassure and rejuvenate the Goldberg kids’ spirits as they deal with these situations.

As teased in the photos, above, and below, Hasselhoff will get a heartwarming scene with each of the Goldberg children. The actor will be appearing in time for Erica’s graduation, which is sure to make it a memorable event. He’s also overseeing a brotherly moment between Adam and Barry who hug things out in what appears to be an emotional exchange.

The installment written by Vanessa McCarthy and directed by David Katzenberg sees Hasselhoff lean into his ’80s look as he dons a wig resembling his signature hairdo from the time and wears an ensemble not dissimilar to his Knight Rider character Michael Knight. Apart from Knight Rider, Hasselhoff is also best known for his role in Baywatch which began in 1989, at the tail end of The Goldbergs‘ ’80s-set era.

Don’t miss the actor’s guest appearance, check out Hasselhoff on The Goldbergs when the show airs Wednesday, October 12.

The Goldbergs, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC