‘Julia’ Adds Rachel Bloom in Season 2

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and creator Rachel Bloom is bringing her talents to HBO Max. Bloom has been cast in Julia Season 2. The charming biographical series tracks Julia Child as she works with friends, family, and new colleagues to bring beloved cooking show The French Chef to life.

Julia Season 1 ended with Sarah Lancashire‘s Julia officially signing on for a second season of her unexpectedly successful show at WGBH. Part of the negotiations included more creative control of the series, plus a promotion for Alice Naman (Brittany Bradford). With Julia and the network committed to expanding the syndication of The French Chef, the team has their work cut out for them in Season 2, green-lit by HBO Max in May.

Bloom will play a new character named Elaine Levitch in the new episodes, per Variety. Elaine is described as “a dynamo who comes to WGBH by way of CBS to work with Julia on The French Chef.”

Keeping things meta, Bloom will also be seen as an employee of a TV network in Hulu‘s upcoming comedy Reboot. In it, she’ll play a writer at Hulu tasked with rebooting a 2000s sitcom for the streaming platform. Bloom was most recently part of the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers cast (written by her husband, Dan Gregor, the Disney+ flick won Outstanding Television Movie at the 2022 Emmys).

Season 1 also starred David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Fran Kranz, and Fiona Glascott. Season 1 guest stars included Isabella Rossellini, Judith Light, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, Jefferson Mays, James Cromwell, and Adriane Lenox. The series was created by Daniel Goldfarb, who also serves as executive producer along with showrunner Chris Keyser. Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment, Kimberly Carver, Charles McDougall, and Erica Lipez also executive produce. Todd Schulkin serves as a consulting producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. The series is production of Lionsgate Television.

