News Anchor Swallows Fly During Live Broadcast (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Farah Nasser
Global News/YouTube

Canada’s Global News anchor Farah Nasser managed to keep calm and not fly off the handle when a wayward insect flew into her mouth during a live broadcast on Tuesday, August 30.

Nasser ended up swallowing the pesky bug as she presented a to-camera piece about the flooding in Pakistan. In the video (watch below), Nasser suddenly stops mid-sentence as a fly lands in her mouth; however, she clears her throat and continues without so much as breaking a sweat, like a true professional.

“Sharing because we all need a laugh these days,” Nasser tweeted alongside a clip of the moment. “I swallowed a fly on air today.” She went on to add, “Very much a first world problem given the story I’m introducing.”

When someone asked if it was a “fruit fly” or “house fly,” Nasser responded, “Regular fly. It was so gross.”

Speaking to CNN after the incident, Nasser said, “I could feel it fluttering in the back of my throat as I finished that introduction. CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota praised the professionalism and said that Nasser deserved an Edward R. Murrow Award.

In her tweet, Nasser referenced Ontario, Canada Premier Doug Ford, who earlier this month swallowed a bee during a live news conference. “Holy Christ, I just swallowed a bee,” he said as he began violently coughing. “This is going to be played over and over again.”

It’s safe to say that Nasser dealt with her bug situation with a lot more poise and grace. And viewers were quick to praise Nasser for the way she handled the situation.

Farah Nasser