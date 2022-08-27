Survival skills are put to the test in Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen on the Discovery channel. And in this TV Insider exclusive clip, above, the difficulties of the hunt for food are on full display, as well as the joy that comes with a long-awaited lucky break.

In Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen, survivalists are dropped into one of the most punishing locations ever attempted in the franchise – Montana’s windswept and snow-covered Rocky Mountains — with no food, no clothes, and no water. The elite survivalists are tested like never before on their quest to survive, in which knowledge, teamwork, and mental toughness are the name of the game.

Hunting and gathering proves to be difficult for even the most prepared of participants in the clip from the Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen finale, airing Sunday, August 28. In it, contestants Jake N. and Waz A. are desperate to find something to use as bait in their hunting exploits.

The men start off the clip by making a contingency plan in the event of a grizzly bear attack. “If they start coming our way, just stay as calm as you can and slowly get out of their territory,” one says, adding in solo commentary, “Trying to find a meal to stay alive, it’s a constant struggle. We haven’t eaten since day 10. We need to do it soon. I’m definitely starting to hear those tummy growls.”

Help arrives in the form of a mouse caught in their deadfall, a trap that falls onto prey. The dead critter becomes bait for crawdad fishing in the nearby water source. But finding food isn’t their only obstacle in this changing wilderness.

“The ice and the snow around here is melting quite quickly,” Waz tells the cameras. “We’ve seen quite a change in our creek where we built the dam. The bridge we used to walk across every day is gone, you can’t see it anymore. It’s just flowing water now.”

And then, Jake and Waz come across a clearing filled with an unexpected sight. Check out the full clip from the episode, above, ahead of the Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen finale.

Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen, Sundays, 8/7c, Discovery, Episodes Available Same Day on Discovery+