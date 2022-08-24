Find Out When Peacock Becomes Next-Day Streaming Home for NBC & Bravo Shows

If you’re a fan of NBC and Bravo shows but can’t watch all of them live (or DVR them), your go-to streaming service is going to be Peacock this fall (it was previously Hulu). As previously announced, Peacock is becoming the next-day streaming home for current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows, and now we know when that will begin: Monday, September 19.

“We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long,” Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “From Sunday Night Football and Jurassic World: Dominion to Saturday Night Live and The Office, Peacock is the streaming home for NBCUniversal and beyond, providing customers a massive premium content offering across TV, Film, Sports, and News, with less than five minutes of ads per hour for just $5 per month.”

Among the NBC shows you’ll be able to watch new episodes of the day after they air are: the Law & Order and One Chicago franchises, late-night’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and SNL, returning hits La Brea, New Amsterdam, and Young Rock, singing competition The Voice, and new series like Quantum Leap and Lopez vs. Lopez.

As for Bravo shows, Peacock premium subscribers already have next-day access to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Below Deck, Top Chef, Southern Charm, and Watch What Happens Live, and soon that list will include The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, The Real Housewives of Potomac, Winter House, and Below Deck Med this fall.

Plus, Peacock has a special Fall celebratory offer for new customers: throughout the month of September, you can sign up for the service’s premium tier for just $1.99 per month, or $19.99 for an entire year.