If there’s anyone who knows about the dog days of summer, it’s gotta be Snoopy, right? The nighttime fireworks, the ice-cream hangs, PigPen testing the chlorinated cleansing power of the public pool. It’s almost enough to help ya forget that the temps are somewhere between 90 and “Everything Burns” degrees outside in most places.

Unfortunately all good things must come to an end, including vacation, and while some parents are surely counting the hours until they can have a little peace and quiet, there’s way more kids dreading the loss of these final days of freedom to that monstrous entity known as “Back-to-school ads.” And as you can see in the exclusive first-look clip from the cartoon above, it’s hard to blame them!

Thankfully, there is Lucy’s School, a brand-new animated special celebrating not just the power for friendships forged amid all of the lockers, bus rides, and lunch rooms, but also the importance of educators. Per Apple TV+’s release, “The Peanuts gang are anxious about starting at a new school in the Fall, inspiring Lucy to start her own school instead, but teaching isn’t as easy as it sounds. Lucy’s School is a love letter to teachers and an appreciation of the impact a teacher can have on a child. It explores the fear of change and shows how Lucy, supported by her friends, faces and overcomes her own fears.”

So if you have a little one who is worried about starting the new school year, or just fabulous taste in animated awesomeness, learn from us and pull up a desk. Charlie Brown and company have never failed us when it comes to making everything a little better.

Lucy’s School, Premiere, Friday, August 12, Apple TV+