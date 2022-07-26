‘Eragon’ TV Adaptation in Early Development at Disney+

A live-action television series adaptation of Christopher Paolini’s young adult fantasy novel Eragon is in the early stages of development at Disney+.

According to Variety, the show would be based on Paolini’s novel series The Inheritance Cycle, with Eragon being the first of the four-book series. Paolini will serve as co-writer on the adaptation, with Co-Lab 21’s Bert Salke on board as executive producer. 20th Television will produce.

Set in the fictional world of Alagaësia, The Inheritance Cycle follows the adventures of a teenage boy named Eragon and his dragon, Saphira, as they attempt to overthrow the evil king Galbatorix. The first book was originally self-published in 2001 before being re-published by Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers on June 25, 2003.

The second book, Eldest, was published in 2005, followed by Brisingr in 2008 and Inheritance in 2011. While the series has received mixed reviews from critics, it has become a huge hit with readers, having sold over 41 million copies worldwide.

This isn’t the first time Eragon has been adapted for the screen. In 2006, a feature film was released starring Ed Speleers, Jeremy Irons, John Malkovich, Djimon Hounsou, and Rachel Weisz as the voice of Saphira. While the movie received mostly negative reviews, it finished as the 13th highest-grossing fantasy live-action film in the United States.

Neither Disney+ nor Paolini have yet to comment on the news about a potential TV adaptation.

