David Warner, ‘Titanic’ and ‘Omen’ Actor, Dies at 80

Prolific character-actor David Warner, known for his roles in Titanic and The Omen alongside TV shows such as Twin Peaks and Penny Dreadful, has died. He was 80.

Warner’s death was confirmed by his family in a statement to the BBC, revealing that the veteran actor died from a cancer-related illness. “Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity,” the statement read.

“He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years,” it continued. “We are heartbroken.”

Born on 29 July 1941, in Manchester, England, Warner trained for the stage at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in April 1963, performing in plays such as The Tempest, Julius Caesar, and Henry VI. That same year, he made his film debut as the villainous Blifil in Tom Jones, and in 1965, he starred as Henry VI in the BBC adaptation of the RSC’s The Wars of the Roses.

Warner is perhaps most recognized for his role in James Cameron’s Titanic, in which he played Spicer Lovejoy, the villainous henchman of Billy Zane’s Cal Hockley. He’s also remembered for portraying photographer Keith Jennings in the classic 1976 horror film The Omen. He also played various characters in the Star Trek franchise across several movies.

In television, Warner won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Special for his portrayal of Pomponius Falco in the miniseries Masada. He also played Thomas Eckhardt in Twin Peaks, Eli Levitt in Wild Palms, Abraham Van Helsing in Penny Dreadful, and Rabbi Max Steiner in Ripper Street.

Warner is survived by partner Lisa Bowerman, son Luke and daughter-in-law Sarah, his good friend Jane Spencer Prior, and his first wife Harriet Evans.