Amir Arison, who starred on The Blacklist from Season 1 until leaving at the end of Season 9 as FBI Special Agent Aram Mojtabai and is currently leading the new The Kite Runner stage production on Broadway, has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption and donation campaign, TV Insider has learned exclusively.

Arison will serve as the spokesperson for the campaign, which runs August 1 through 31, as well as the host of the Clear The Shelters TV special. The show will recap the eighth annual initiative and share heartwarming adoption stories. More information on the show, which will be presented on NBC stations and COZI TV, will be announced during the campaign. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes, including more than 140,000 during the 2021 campaign. You can visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information, as well as to adopt a pet or donate to a shelter or rescue in your community.

“I am beyond honored to help Clear the Shelters,” said Arison. “When we rescued Reina, my little perfect mutt, my life changed forever and I can’t imagine life without her. Reina makes home feel like home. With so many sweet souls in need, fostering and adopting pets not only helps shelters, it gives so many dogs and cats new homes. Additionally, it will give your life a whole new dimension of love.”

He continued, “it might seem like there is nothing cuter than a puppy or kitten, but there is nothing sweeter than saving a life — adopt, don’t shop. This August, let’s all help clear the shelters and beyond. Let’s help all those animals in need, I promise you won’t regret it. Reina changed my life, and I know your new fur-baby-family-member will change yours.”

As part of month-long Clear The Shelters campaign, NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico are partnering with more than 1,000 animal shelters and rescue services in their communities to promote pet adoption and raise needed funds to support animal welfare. It will also feature online donations through Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, and The Animal Rescue Site, which will host fundraising and cover all transaction fees, therefore allowing for 100 percent of donations to go directly to shelters and rescues in need.

Virtual pet adoptions will also again be available through partner WeRescue. The app allows users to browse for adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size, and other factors, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-based pet nutrition, is returning as a national sponsor for a fifth year in a row. Joining as a national sponsor this year is global animal health company Zoetis, the maker of both Simparica Trio and Apoquel. The Dodo, the leading animal and pet brand, is an exclusive media partner for the sixth campaign.