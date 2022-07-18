Derek Jeter Is ‘The Captain,’ Clean-up on ‘Saul,’ All About ‘Phrogging,’ Shark Attack Files
A seven-part ESPN docuseries relives Derek Jeter’s career with the New York Yankees. Better Call Saul picks up the pieces after last week’s nerve-wracking showdown. A Lifetime series explores the creepy trend of “phrogging,” when strangers secretly live inside another’s home. National Geographic’s SharkFest continues with the launch of the eight-episode Shark Attack Files.
The Captain
In a big week for baseball, with the All-Star Game on tap for Tuesday, one of the game’s biggest stars of the modern era—the Yankees’ former ace shortstop Derek Jeter—relives his Hall of Fame career in a seven-part docuseries. Jeter sat for some 30 hours over the course of a year to discuss the highs and lows of his storied time as a leader of the Yankees. The premiere follows the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby (8/7c), with a second installment scheduled for Thursday.
Better Call Saul
As the Emmy-nominated drama continues its final run, Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) is no longer a threat, but his violent end remains a complication, which is why Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) spends this episode, titled “Fun and Games,” trying to smooth things over with the cartel. Mike (Jonathan Banks) busies himself tying up loose ends. Is that where Jimmy/Saul (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn, finally nominated for an Emmy) come in?
Phrogging: Hider in My House
So When a Stranger Calls (“It’s coming from inside the house”) wasn’t necessarily fiction after all? Destined to give you the creeps, this unsettling docuseries recounts incidents in which everyday folks discover a stranger is camping out somewhere inside their walls. The trend is known as “phrogging,” and in the opener, Honolulu resident Brittany suspects her husband when things go missing, unaware a stranger is living among them, conducting a medical experiment. In Greensboro, N.C., Madisyn questions her sanity when clothes keep disappearing-until she spies a strange handprint on her mirror. It’s OK to shudder. (I just did, typing this.)
Shark Attack Files
An eight-part SharkFest series, opening with two back-to-back episodes, uses cutting-edge tools to investigate many aspects of shark attacks around the world. Among the topics: sharks’ attraction to shipwrecks, why men seem to be the preferred targets, whether pregnant sharks are the deadliest predator. Followed by World’s Biggest Hammerhead? (10/9c), which follows an expedition off the Florida coast to take the measure of giant hammerhead sharks from the Keys to the Bahamas.
Shark Attack Files where to stream
Inside Monday TV:
- Mad Money with Jim Cramer (6 pm/ET, CNBC): The show moves to a new set and studio at the New York Stock Exchange, an appropriate backdrop for Cramer’s commentary after action dies down on the trading floor.
- American Ninja Warrior (8/7c, NBC): The semifinals kick off in Los Angeles, with the remaining contestants navigating a course including new obstacles like the Kaleidoscope, Spin Zone and Ghost Town. The fastest two ninjas face off on the Power Tower to earn a Safety Pass as they head to the National Finals.
- The Bachelorette (8/7c, ABC): No reverse sexism going on here, when Gabby and Rachel stage a swimsuit pageant for the 29 remaining bachelors, vying for six spots at a group-date afterparty.
- Caught in the Act: Unfaithful (9/8c, VH1): Tami Roman hosts this gotcha exercise, helping suspicious lovers catch their cheating mates in the act.
- Mind Over Murder (10/9c, HBO): In the penultimate episode of the fascinating true-crime series, the so-called “Beatrice Six” return to society after being exonerated, but one of the group is still convinced she was involved in the murder despite all evidence to the contrary. Many in the town of Beatrice, Nebraska aren’t convinced of their innocence, either.
- The Other One (streaming on Acorn TV): Binge the entire second season of the British comedy about polar opposite half-sisters Cathy (Ellie White) and Cat (Lauren Socha), who only learned about each other’s existence after their mutual father died. Imagine the surprise when they discover they also have a secret brother, Callum (Christopher Jeffers), especially since Cathy just made out with him.