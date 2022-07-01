‘Tom Swift’ Canceled By The CW After One Season

It’s a swift exit for the Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift as The CW has canceled the series after just six episodes.

As reported by Deadline, the network has decided to drop the series despite liking the show, creatively speaking. The cancelation is said to be based on performance; Tom Swift is one of The CW’s lowest viewed series on linear, with 535K viewers in Live+7, as well as on streaming.

The options on the cast were set to expire on Thursday, June 30. However, according to Deadline, CBS Studios, which is behind the mystery drama, is trying to extend those options so that they can shop the series to other broadcasters and platforms.

Tom Swift premiered on May 31, 2022, and stars Tian Richards as the young billionaire inventor Tom, who is launched into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after his father’s disappearance. Richards’ Tom was first introduced in the last season of Nancy Drew.

In addition to Richards, the show also stars Ashleigh Murray, April Parker Jones, Marquise Vilson, Albert Mwangi, Christopher B. Duncan, Brittany Ishibashi, Ward Horton, Donovin Miller, and LeVar Burton.

Nancy Drew executive producers Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau developed the series alongside Empire writer Cameron Johnson. All three also serve as exec producers, along with Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski.

Nancy Drew, Fridays, 9/8c, The CW