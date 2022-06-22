Ex-‘Real Housewives’ Jill Zarin & Brandi Glanville Unpack ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Drama (VIDEO)

Talk about baggage!

After striking gold with the sun-soaked first season mashup of cast members from across the Bravo franchise, Peacock‘s The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is now poised to hit some nerves with its return. Set at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor in the Berkshires, Round Two rounds up an “ex-wives club” of ousted favorites, including Dorinda’s New York pal Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange County and Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Even before the Louis Vuitton duffles are out of the car, the feathers are being ruffled. In fact, Glanville admits that it was two hours into the trip that tensions started to rise (one West Coast guest is not having the humidity) and old wounds are re-opened. But apparently, it’s not all about resurfaced issues, Twitter beefs and reunion digs, as we see in the conflict-filled trailer. Zarin and Glanville insist that their stay in Medley’s iconic mansion was also a good time to reconnect with old colleagues and make some new friends, as well as a lucrative way to spend the eight days. When asked what lured them back into the Housewives world—where both have endured some unkind edits—Brandi, of course, dropped the truth as only a Beverly Hills survivor can.

See Also Garcelle Beauvais Talks 'Ups & Downs' Within the 'RHOBH' Cast in Season 12 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star weighs in on recent drama with Erika Jayne, and teases new cast member (and Will Smith’s ex) Sheree Zampino.

“The paycheck,” she instantly answered. “To go on a girls trip, a fun vacation for a week? Who is going to say no to that?”

And after seeing the first episode, we doubt fans will be turning down this Trip, either.