Garcelle Beauvais Talks ‘Ups & Downs’ Within the ‘RHOBH’ Cast in Season 12

After making history as the Housewives franchise’s first Black cast member in Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais is making big moves in Season 12: Cohosting The Real and writing her just-published memoir, Love Me as I Am, have allowed her to buy a beach house! (The ladies also hit the sand in Punta Mita, Mexico, and the slopes in Aspen.)

Below, Beauvais spills more on castmate beefs and pricey bags.

Drama seems to be a constant, even between seasons. Your frenemy Erika Jayne just trashed your book on Instagram….

Garcelle Beauvais: Even when the cameras aren’t on us, it’s important to remember we’re regular people. Just as in all relationships, we have our ups and downs. When you care about people, obviously emotions are involved.

Your friend—and Will Smith’s ex—Sheree Zampino is coming in. How does that go?

Sheree is a great addition—very calm and collected. I can’t wait for the audience to get to know her.

What goes through your head before stepping out for the show’s parties and dinners?

It’s all about the fashion, because you know everyone else is bringing it!

Did you buy the $14,000 Birkin bag we see you cozy up to in the trailer?

Ugh, I did. [Laughs] I left it on my dining room table for two days because I didn’t want to bring it up to my closet.… That would mean I really purchased it!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season Premiere, Wednesday, May 11, 8/7c, Bravo