‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Mistakes Michael Caine for Mick Jagger (VIDEO)

There was no satisfaction for Jeopardy! contestant Mazin Omer on Monday, June 13, when he gave a “historically bad” answer that sent Twitter into a frenzy.

The moment came during the “Knight After Knight” category when Omer selected the $400 clue, which featured a photo of prolific actor Michael Caine. “To honor his father, this star here was knighted in his birth name, Sir Maurice Micklewhite,” read host Mayim Bialik.

“Who is Mick Jagger?” answered Omer, mistaking the Oscar-winning actor for the legendary Rolling Stones frontman. Viewers had no sympathy for the contestant as they took to Twitter to share their reactions.

“They just showed a picture of Michael Caine on @Jeopardy and the dude answers “Who is Mick Jagger?” I’m sure he knows a million things that I don’t, but man I wasn’t ready for that,” tweeted one fan.

“The Michael Cain/Mick Jagger response will live on as an historic bad answer,” wrote another viewer. “Omg the Who is Mick Jagger response made me laugh so hard,” added another amused fan.

Others imagined a world where The Dark Knight actor swapped places with the iconic rocker. “Would watch A Muppets Christmas Carol remake with Mick Jagger. No question,” stated one Twitter user, referencing Caine’s memorable role as Ebenezer Scrooge in the Muppets’ take on the Charles Dickens classic.

Unfortunately for Omer, you can’t always get what you want, as the biology student missed out on a first place victory. Still, he finished the evening as runner-up and took home a $2000 consolation prize.

