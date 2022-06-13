Amber Heard Discusses Depp Trial With Savannah Guthrie (VIDEO)

Amber Heard has sat down with NBC‘s Savannah Guthrie just two weeks after her ex-husband Johnny Depp won a multi-million defamation trial against her.

The interview was filmed on June 9 and will air on Today this week, and on a Dateline NBC special on June 17 at 8 pm ET. The highly-anticipated interview was filmed in New York City under tight security and secrecy, tactically not shot at NBC’s 30 Rock headquarters in an effort to keep it under wraps.

Last month, a Virginia jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. The Aquaman star must now pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages after Depp’s defense team argued his reputation and career had been damaged due to the article.

A similar defamation case had previously taken place in the U.K., where Depp sued The Sun newspaper over an article that called him a “wifebeater.” However, the Pirates of the Caribbean star lost that case after a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to back up the allegation.

In the interview, Heard tells Guthrie that she understands why the Virginia jury made their decision. “I don’t blame them,” she says. “I actually understand. He’s a beloved character, and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.” However, she believed the social media coverage of the case had been unfair.

“I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally,” she adds.

“But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Amber Heard Interview, Dateline NBC, Friday, June 17, 8:00 p.m., NBC