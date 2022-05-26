Mandy Moore Secretly Attended Rebecca’s ‘This Is Us’ Funeral

The Pearson family gathered to pay their respects to family matriarch Rebecca on Tuesday’s This Is Us series finale, and it turns out Mandy Moore herself was in attendance to say farewell to her character.

“I did make an appearance. I just popped in because we were shooting a scene later in the day, and I just wanted to be there,” Moore told TVLine, adding that “some of my friends were wrapping,” referring to her co-stars who shot their final footage that day.

Moore was hiding out behind the scenes as Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Kate (Chrissy Metz) and their families delivered their eulogies to their beloved mother and grandmother. The Emmy-nominated actress said it was a weird feeling watching her own funeral.

“It was really strange, very meta, being present at someone’s — like, your own — funeral and hearing what someone would say about you,” she explained. But, despite the strange feeling, Moore said, “It was really beautiful… It was nice to be around. The entire cast was there.”

Moore starred as Rebecca Pearson in the hit NBC family drama from 2016 to 2022. For her performance, she won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. But she will be putting acting on the back burner for the immediate future as she is set to re-focus on her music career.

The platinum-selling singer released her seventh studio album, In Real Life, on May 13 and is set to embark on her first North American tour in a decade, starting on June 13. According to her official website, Moore will perform live in 26 different cities across the U.S. and Canada during June and July.