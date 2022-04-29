‘Law & Order: SVU’-‘Organized Crime’ Crossover: Benson & Stabler Are Partners Again (VIDEO)

It’s “just like old times” for Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) on May 5, with another Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime crossover as both shows near their season finales (May 19, along with Law & Order‘s).

It starts with Benson telling a woman they believe her daughter was kidnapped. “The search is only the beginning,” the promo that aired after the latest SVU reveals. Watch it below.

The preview that aired after Organized Crime provides a bit more information. There is video of the crime, but are they looking for human traffickers or was it a stranger abduction? “I’d like to combine forces, work this case together,” Benson tells the Organized Crime unit, and Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) nods.

“What do you say, partner?” Benson asks Stabler, who smiles. “It’s always good to work with you,” he later tells her. Watch the promo below to see more from the case and Benson and Stabler on a case together again.

It begins with SVU‘s “Did You Believe in Miracles?” in which a student’s school reports a girl missing, leading to the squad tracking down a trusted family friend for answers. Plus, Benson receives a Mother’s Day surprise.

Then, in Organized Crime‘s “Lost One,” NBC teases, “when a 9-year-old girl is kidnapped in connection with the Brotherhood, Stabler and the task force must work together with Benson and the SVU to track down the culprits before it’s too late.”

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC