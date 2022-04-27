‘The Masked Singer’ Sneak Peek: Is Space Bunny an Athlete? (VIDEO)

Panelist Ken Jeong is so certain that he knows who Space Bunny is in the April 27 episode of The Masked Singer, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. But does anyone agree with him?

As Jeong recalls, following the introduction of the member of Team Cuddly in the first episode for Round 3, he thought the clues were pointing towards a basketball player. Following Space Bunny’s second performance and new clues, he’s changed his mind somewhat. “You’re definitely an athlete. This is Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather,” Jeong says, adding after he gets some laughs, “Let me finish. Last time we saw a clue with a red hand because boxers wear red gloves on their hands. Am I right?”

Watch the video above to see the reactions from the other panelists, host Nick Cannon, and the audience after Jeong’s guess of the boxing promoter and former boxer.

Also left in the competition in Round 3 are Queen Cobra, Baby Mammoth, and Prince. Who will move on to the round’s finals, and then who will join Firefly from Round 1 and Ringmaster from Round 2 in moving on? So far there are two contestants from Team Good in the finale. The Season 7 finale airs Wednesday, May 18.

Season 7’s contestants boast a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy nominations, eight Emmy nominations, seven Super Bowl performances, two Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars, and two World Records.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox