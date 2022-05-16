‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season 1 Finale: Which Couples Will Reunite?

Couple power! In the island crime procedural’s spectacular Season 1 closer, boss Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) races to save her love interest, Capt. Joe Milius (Enver Gjokaj), as he tries to save the world.

Reunited in the May 16 episode, the two were overseeing a Russia-U.S. prisoner exchange that went colossally, lethally wrong. As a result, Milius tries “to tamp down tensions between Russia and the U.S. Somebody wants war, maybe Russia — maybe somebody else. There’s a body count, and Milius could be next,” reveals NCIS: Hawai’i executive producer Matt Bosack.

On top of all the action (one explosive scene was shot at Pearl Harbor on a naval destroyer), another romantic duo, NCIS’s Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and the FBI’s Whistler (Tori Anderson), “finally get on the same page,” the EP says. Cyber specialist Ernie (Jason Antoon) will be “stirring the pot and pushing them closer,” and Whistler makes a grand gesture to win Lucy back. Bosack calls the final moments of their story “sweet and touching.”

NCIS: Hawai’i, Season 1 Finale, Monday, May 23, 10/9c, CBS