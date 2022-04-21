‘Outlander’ Season 5 to Stream on Netflix in May

Outlander may be airing its sixth season on Starz, but Netflix subscribers have only had access to the first four seasons in the U.S. Thankfully, they can look forward to the addition of Season 5 as the next chapter arrives on May 10 on the streamer.

The romantic fantasy drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling book series centers on the story of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and has captured the attention of many viewers since the show debuted in 2014. Claire is a World War II combat nurse living in the 1940s when she finds herself magically transported back in time to 18th-century Scotland.

There, she meets handsome Highlander Jamie and their connection ignites sparks that have become legendary among fans. In the show’s fifth season, the Frasers continue their lives amid simmering revolutionary tensions in North Carolina and face new threats.

Along with Balfe and Heughan, Season 5 stars Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Lauren Lyle, César Domboy, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Duncan Lacroix, John Bell, and Caitlin O’Ryan among many others. Season 6 of the drama is currently airing on Starz and will conclude its run on Sunday, May 1.

Season 7 of the hit series is already in production on location in Scotland as the team continues the Fraser family’s story. Catch up with the Frasers on their fifth chapter when Season 5 of Outlander lands on Netflix, and stream Seasons 1 through 4 on the platform now. Stay tuned for updates on when Season 6 could arrive as the Starz original continues to reach an even wider audience.

Outlander, Season 5, Streaming, Tuesday, May 10, Netflix