2022 LPGA Tour Swings Into SoCal for 2 Tournaments in Los Angeles

The LPGA Tour tees off in Tinseltown for two straight tournaments April 21-24 and April 28-May 1, the first time Los Angeles has hosted back-to-back LPGA events.

The LPGA Tour returns to famed Wilshire Country Club for the fourth DIO Implant LA Open May 21-24. Among the top players in the field are World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, Atthaya Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Danielle Kang, Inbee Park, Sei Young Kim and defending champion Brooke Henderson (pictured).

The following week, Palos Verdes Golf Club hosts the inaugural Palos Verdes Championship Presented by Bank of America.

Golf Channel airs live TV coverage of the tournaments, with live streaming also available on the NBC Sports App and GolfChannel.com.

DIO Implant LA Open Schedule on Golf Channel

Thursday, April 21: First Round: 6:30/5:30c

Friday, April 22: Second Round: 6:30/5:30c

Saturday, April 23: Third Round: 7/6c

Sunday, April 24: Final Round: 7/6c

Palos Verdes Championship Presented by Bank of America Schedule on Golf Channel

Thursday, April 28: First Round: 6:30/5:30c

Friday, April 29: Second Round: 6:30/5:30c

Saturday, April 30: Third Round: 6/5c

Sunday, May 1: Final Round: 6/5c