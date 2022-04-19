‘The Wonder Years’ First Look: Dulé Hill’s Real-Life Wife Jazmyn Simon Guest Stars (VIDEO)

The Wonder Years may be all about the Williams family, but ABC‘s dramedy is shining a light on another family unit as star Dulé Hill welcomes real-life wife Jazmyn Simon onto the show.

In an exclusive first look at her guest appearance (below), we meet Simon’s Janice, a local jazz singer who is eager to collaborate with Hill’s Williams family patriarch, Bill. The episode, “Bill’s New Gig,” airing Wednesday, April 20 sees Bill make tenure at the university only to find out that his focus on career and family has cost him his spot in his band.

As a result, Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) encourages her husband to branch out by writing and performing solo as opposed to in a band. And that’s when an attractive young jazz singer, played by Simon, approaches him to collaborate.

While Lillian is a confident woman, mother, and wife, there’s an underlying nervousness about welcoming Janice into their home. As we see in the clip below, Janice tries reassuring Lillian that she has nothing to worry about with her as she greets the matriarch at the door of the Williams home.

“Oh Lillian, thanks for having me,” Janice says. “I thought it would be a good idea to have our first meeting here so you could see everything was above board.” Despite this promise, Lillian can’t help but remind her husband and inform Janice that there are plenty of lights in the basement for them to turn on while practicing.

Catch the full scene in the sneak peek, and don’t miss Simon’s guest appearance when The Wonder Years airs Wednesday, April 20.

The Wonder Years, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC