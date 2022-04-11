‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Conrad Investigates Fraudulent Prescriptions (VIDEO)

There’s no way that Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) is going to let those fraudulent prescriptions being filled under his name go — especially after another one pops up at Chastain, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 12 episode of The Resident.

In the clip, Conrad goes to the pharmacy that’s filling the prescriptions. “I’m a doctor at Chastain,” he tells the pharmacist, Phoebe (Tiffany Kyle). “A patient came into our ER, overdosed from a drug he got at this pharmacy. It lists me as the prescriber, but I didn’t write it.” She’s not sure how she can help, and he explains it’s not the first time. “Do you know who’s prescribing these?” he asks.

“I honestly thought they were yours. I didn’t realize patients were overdosing. I just fill the prescriptions that come in,” Phoebe says. “More fraudulent prescriptions are being written where people could get hurt,” he pushes. “Do you have any idea what’s going on?” She looks around before going to pull some records. And if her behavior seems at all suspicious, it seems there’s a good reason: A man joins her as she’s looking at files to ask questions about Conrad. Watch the clip above for more.

In “Ride or Die,” when Conrad confronts a pharmacy owner about the fraudulent prescriptions being filled under his name, the situation takes a dangerous turn. It was a few episodes ago, in “In for a Penny,” that Conrad first became aware of the situation — and that there were over one hundred prescriptions written in his name in the last two months. That was also when Conrad found out about Dr. Kincaid “Cade” Sullivan’s (Kaley Ronayne) past: She reported fraud she’d seen in Chicago, and she’d been identified as an FBI operative by the mafia. There was an attempt on her life, and while it’s been two years, there’s still a risk.

Also in this next episode, the ER is sent into chaos when a street racing accident results in multiple severe injuries, and Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) faces a devastating reality when his mother’s condition worsens.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox