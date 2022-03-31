Caitlyn Jenner Joins Fox News as a Contributor

Caitlyn Jenner has joined FOX News.

FOX News Media has added the television personality, Olympic gold medalist, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and former California gubernatorial candidate as a contributor, it announced on March 31. She will offer commentary and analysis across FOX News Channel (FNC) programming and various FOX News Media platforms. Jenner’s first appearance in her new role will be on the March 31 episode of Hannity at 9/8c. PM/ET.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Added Jenner, “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.”

Jenner won gold and set a new world record of 8,634 points in the decathlon in the 1976 Summer Olympic Games in Montreal. She publicly came out as transgender in an interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer in 2015. She has established The Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, to promote equality and combat discrimination by providing grants to organizations that empower and improve the lives of transgender people.

Jenner entered politics as a gubernatorial candidate in the 2021 California recall election. She is also the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir, The Secrets of My Life. On TV, she’s known for appearing on E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians and I Am Cait.