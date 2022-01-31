Dylan Dreyer Reveals Why She Is Leaving ‘Weekend Today’ (VIDEO)

Dylan Dreyer, who has served as weather anchor on NBC’s Weekend Today for over 9 years, is exiting the morning news program to focus on her family.

The meteorologist appeared for the final time on this past Saturday’s episode, reminiscing over a compilation of past highlights. “You know, I’m just watching that, and looking back, I started in September in 2012, and I got married in October, so in the time I’ve been on Weekend Today, I’ve gotten married, and I’ve had three sons,” Dreyer said.

Dreyer’s career started at the now-former NBC station WHDH in Boston, Massachusetts in 2007 before joining NBC News in September 2012. She rotated with fellow weather anchor Sheinelle Jones on Weekend Today and MSNBC on weekends while also frequently appearing on Today on weekdays as a weather correspondent and as a fill-in for Al Roker and Carson Daly.

“It really is incredible just to look back and think of the things I’ve been through, and not to mention everything I’ve done on the show,” Dreyer added. “I really don’t want to step away, but I don’t think I can do six days a week anymore. The boys certainly keep me busy.”

Dreyer also serves as a co-host on 3rd Hour Today on weekdays with Roker, Jones, and Craig Melvin. She will continue in this role despite stepping away from Weekend Today.

“Weekend @todayshow is where it all began and I’m so grateful they took a chance on me!” Dreyer tweeted over the weekend. “Thank you @vanwinklehannah for putting a decade of memories into one spot. I’ll miss Saturday Today but will continue to see you all on 3rd Hour Mon-Fri!”

Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker currently serve as co-anchors on Weekend Today and will remain in those roles moving forward.

